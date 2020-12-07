Proposed Law in Seattle Would Give Immunity for Misdemeanors For Lower Class

For months, cities around the nation have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements. They claim to be peaceful protestors and want nothing more than equality and a seat at some imaginary table, but they loot businesses, assault fellow citizens, and even try to burn down police precinct with the officers are still inside. But what should be a simple arrest and trip to jail may now go without punishment thanks to a law in Seattle. That is as long as you are poor.

According to the ordinance, if it were to become law, it would legalize all misdemeanor crimes. That includes assault, harassment, drug possession, indecent exposure, property damage, and theft. Surprisingly, these are all the same things that BLM and Antifa are being accused of. But what is even scarier are the number of crimes the city of Seattle sees in a normal year. Let’s take a look at the facts.

In 2019 alone, the Seattle Police Department had over 8,000 assaults, 25,000 thefts, 6,000 property crimes, 4,000 cases of fraud, 4,000 trespasses, and 2,000 narcotics violations. Now, remember, if the ordinance was to become law then all these crimes would become void. The only requirement would be that you had to come from a low-class family.

