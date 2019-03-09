Proposed law in Alabama would require people to pass drug tests to receive food stamps

A proposed bill in Alabama would require some residents to pass a drug test to receive food stamp benefits.

Under existing law, there is no requirement that a person applying for or receiving benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) be tested for illegal substance abuse.

House Bill 3, introduced on March 5 by Rep. James Hanes, would require an applicant for SNAP benefits to be tested for substance abuse if there is reasonable suspicion that the person uses or is under the influence of a drug.- READ MORE