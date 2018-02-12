Propaganda Works: US Member of Olympic Committee Calls for Joint Korean Hockey Team to Win Nobel Peace Prize

Kim Jong Un surprised the world — and no one more than his neighbors to the south — when he said that the North Korean regime intended to send a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The goal, ostensibly, was to present an image of a more unified Korean Peninsula — and many warned that a deeper objective might be politically motivated, suggesting that Kim intended to drive a wedge between South Korea and its close allies, Japan and the United States.

So far, led by Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean delegation has certainly made an impression on a number of media outlets — but it was the joint Korean women’s hockey team that made an impression on four-time hockey world champion and Olympic gold medalist Angela Ruggiero, an American member of the International Olympic Committee.

Ruggiero told Reuters:

I would love the team to get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Seriously, the team. Something that is recognizing the sacrifice they made to adjusting their competitions.

As someone who competed in four Olympics and knows it isn’t about you, your team, or your country, I saw the power of what it did last night. – READ MORE

And you thought ABC, CNN, and NBC engaging in a love-fest with North Korea was bad … check out this hot mess from POLITICO:

The father of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier said Saturday that North Korea is not participating in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics, criticizing the nation that held his son in captivity until he was released last year and died shortly after returning to the U.S.

“We have to put this in context in the spirit of the Olympics and why we’re here,” Fred Warmbier told NBC’s Lester Holt according to excerpts from an interview set to air in full Saturday evening. “And so when you put it that way they’re not really participating in the Olympics.” – READ MORE

On Saturday, CNN published an article with the headline “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics” after she went viral on social media for her side-eye glances and Vice President Mike Pence when they were seated near each other.

The first line of the story reads, “If ‘diplomatic dance’ were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.” The news outlet added: “With a smile, a handshake and a warm message in South Korea’s presidential guest book, Kim Yo Jong has struck a chord with the public just one day into the Pyeongchang Games.”

The article even has an entire section titled “North Korea’s Ivanka Trump” where it compares the two because “experts say her visit for the Winter Games is calculated to answer the expected presence of Ivanka Trump at the closing ceremonies.”

Anything to go against Trump… these people are sick. The Derangement Is Real. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome https://t.co/TOEAOuxAxh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 10, 2018

And then the president’s son swooped in – READ MORE