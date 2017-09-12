True Pundit

Prominent Blogger Claims Election Of Trump Is As Bad As 9/11, Possibly Worse

Charles Johnson, a liberal blogger at Little Green Footballs, claimed on Twitter Monday that Donald Trump’s election was just as bad, if not worse than the 9/11 terror attacks.

Johnson tweeted:

He also followed up by saying he “absolutely” stood by the comparison.

 

Johnson’s posts come on the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on America, which claimed almost 3,000 American lives. – READ MORE

