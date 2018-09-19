Project Veritas Releases ‘Deep State Unmasked’ Video: ‘Resist Everything. Every Level. F*** S*** Up’

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released their first dose of undercover footage allegedly revealing the shadowy actors of the “deep state.” In Tuesday’s footage, an employee of the State Department and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) admits to working on DSA work while on the clock and makes it clear that his goal is to “resist everything” at “every level.”

State Department employee Stuart Karaffa tells undercover Project Veritas reporters that he drafts communication for his DSA activism on the taxpayers’ dime, though he’s careful not to leave a “paper trail.”

"I'm careful about it," he says in the footage. "I don't leave a paper trail, like I leave emails, and like any press s*** that comes up I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my, like, draft messages ready to send out."

Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series unmasking the deep state. The first report in this series featured Stuart Karaffa, who admitted to performing political activism on behalf of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) while working at the Department of State. The Department of State issued a response to the video stating that they are investigating the matter.

Today’s video features Department of Justice paralegal Allison Hrabar reportedly using government-owned software and computers to push a socialist agenda. Also featured is Jessica Schubel, the former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last Obama administration.

Both Schubel and Hrabar make admissions revealing that federal employees appear to be using their positions inside our government to resist or slow the Trump administration's policies. It appears some laws have been broken in the process.