Project Veritas: IRS Employee Says ‘Evidence,’ Emails Deleted in Coverup (VIDEO)

In The Fourth Installment Of Project Veritas’ Investigative Video Series Into The “deep State,” Two Subjects Identified As Internal Revenue Service (Irs) Officials Appear To Condone The Agency’s “unjust Treatment” Of Conservative Non-profit Organizations — And One Seems To Affirm Allegations That The Former Irs Commissioner Appointed By Barack Obama Deleted Evidence To Cover Up That Scandal.

One of its subjects, identified by Project Veritas as IRS attorney Jerry Semasek, says “mistakes were made” in the agency’s handling of the agency’s 2013 discrimination scandal, in which multiple 501(c)(4) groups with phrases like “tea party” or “patriots” in their names received extra scrutiny. Judicial Watch, a perennial investigator of the scandal, described it this way: “President Obama’s IRS was used against his opponents to help him win reelection.”

"The law requires that an organization can't be political, it can't be partisan to be tax exempt… Those employees in Cincinnati Ohio started to separate them and put them in a pile. And it turns out that they were like the Tea Party group of people," Semasek tellsProject Veritas, adding, "And I think they did, like Lois Lerner and maybe some of her employees were more liberal-leaning or Democrats so I don't know if they disallowed them, but they required them to produce more documentation to try to prove that they weren't partisan."