Progressive group used phone data to track protesters at anti-lockdown rallies

A progressive health care advocacy group used cellphone data to track the movements of demonstrators at lockdown protests in five states, according to a report.

The Committee to Protect Medicare collected the anonymized location data from opt-in cellphone apps and data scientists at the firm VoteMap used it to determine the movements of the devices at protests in April and May in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and Florida, the Guardian reported Monday.

They created visualizations that tracked the movements up to 48 hours after the protests ended, and Jeremy Fair, executive vice president of VoteMap, told the newspaper that many of the cellphones reached the state borders and some even crossed them.

Following rallies opposing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders in Lansing, Mich., on April 30, the devices fanned out to all parts of the state — from Detroit to towns in the northern part of the state. – READ MORE

