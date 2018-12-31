Progressive Columnist Says ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s Chances Against Trump Are ‘Overstated’

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who lost a Texas Senate race by more than 200,000 votes, is the talk of the Democratic Party. Some leaders even think he should run for president in 2020 (despite his crushing loss to Sen. Ted Cruz).

But Elizabeth Breuning, a progressive columnist who writes regularly for The Washington Post, says she doesn’t think that’s such a great idea, noting that the prevailing notion now that he could defeat President Trump has been “overstated.”

Bruening said Democrats did hang onto some Senate seats in states that helped put Trump in office in 2016. “You look at the midterms, a lot of Obama, Trump voters went back blue again,” Breuning told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball.

But that doesn’t mean someone like O’Rourke can knock off Trump.

"I actually don't think that Beto's the only way that you can win against Trump — I think a lot of that's overstated," she told Hill.TV.