Professor: White People Who Practice Yoga Contribute to ‘White Supremacy’ and ‘Yoga Industrial Complex’

A Michigan State University professor has claimed white people who practice yoga contribute to “white supremacy” and the “yoga industrial complex.”

Religious Studies Professor Shreena Gandhi claimed in a co-authored article that “yoga practice in the United States is intimately linked to some of the larger forces of white supremacy,” adding the practice is “tied up with colonialism.”

According to the New York Post, Gandhi “co-authored the piece titled ‘Yoga and the Roots of Cultural Appropriation,’ with Lillie Wolff, a self-described ‘anti-racist white Jewish organizer, facilitator, and healer,’ who has called for ‘decolonizing’ yoga.”

“Yoga contributes to our economic system, but never forget this system is one built upon exploitation and commodification of labor, often the labor of black people and people of the global south,” expressed Gandhi and Wolff in the article. “Yoga, like so many other colonized systems of practice and knowledge, did not appear in the American spiritual landscape by coincidence; rather, its popularity was a direct consequence of a larger system of cultural appropriation that capitalism engenders and reifies.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Hillary Clinton revealed on Thursday some of the different ways she sought to cope with her stunning loss to Donald Trump, including yoga and breathing exercises.

“I did some yoga. Tried alternative nostril breathing, I highly recommend it. It kind of calms you down. And yes, I had my fair share of chardonnay,” Clinton said during an appearance at New York’s Riverside church.

“The two best politicians I know, my husband and Barack Obama, did not think I would lose. So when it happened it just threw me back, and threw me onto my own internal resources,” Clinton said.

READ MORE: