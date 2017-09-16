Professor Wants Preschools To Carry Books With Transgender And ‘Gender-Fluid’ Characters

FOLLOW US!



A professor at the University of Rhode Island is calling for preschool libraries to carry more books with “transgender or gender-fluid protagonists” to allow young transgender children to feel validated.

A Wednesday report on Campus Reform highlights a paper by professor Susan Trostle Brand, who teaches early childhood education at the University of Rhode Island. In the paper, published on September 6 in the Journal of Childhood Education, Brand argues that school libraries should carry books with LGBTQ main characters to “provide active and enthusiastic support” for transgender children. The paper was co-written by Susan L. Maasch, director of the Trans Youth Equality Foundation.

“By using carefully selected children’s literature…teachers can make a positive difference in the lives of individuals who are transgender and/or those who live in diverse families,” she wrote. – READ MORE