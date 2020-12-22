Professor: The Votes Of Black Americans Should Count Twice

In a piece for The Nation magazine, Brandon Hasbrouck, an assistant professor at Washington and Lee University School of Law, says votes from black Americans should be counted twice.

Hasbrouck argues that “Black voters in this country are worth less than white voters,” but goes on to say that “Joe Biden won the Electoral College because Black voters in Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia turned out in significant numbers.”

Still, he says that despite “overwhelming Black support — 94 percent of Detroit voted for Biden! — the outcomes in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania were worryingly close.”

Like many liberals, Hasbrouck claims that the Electoral College diminishes the black vote.

“One core problem is the Electoral College. Wyoming, which has just 580,000 residents and is 93 percent white, gets three electors because of its two senators and one representative in the House. By comparison, Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District — which includes Atlanta, has 710,000 residents, and is 58 percent Black — has no dedicated electors or senators and can only occasionally overcome the mostly white and conservative votes from elsewhere in the state.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --