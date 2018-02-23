Politics Technology
Professor seeks students’ help in getting blocked by Trump on Twitter
A professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is seeking help from his students in pursuing a rather bizarre goal: getting blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.
The professor, who has yet to be identified, is offering extra credit and a free absence to any student who can supply him with a tweet that achieves his mission, People reported.
High school teacher: I have to be objective. You can’t know my political views.
College professor: pic.twitter.com/CVEYj518CA
— Erin Cary (@_Ecary) February 15, 2018
Erin Cary, a student at the university, tweeted a screenshot of the assignment on Twitter last week. It has been liked more than 150,000 times and retweeted 55,000 times as of Tuesday night. – READ MORE
