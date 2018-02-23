True Pundit

Politics Technology

Professor seeks students’ help in getting blocked by Trump on Twitter

Posted on by
Share:

A professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is seeking help from his students in pursuing a rather bizarre goal: getting blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

The professor, who has yet to be identified, is offering extra credit and a free absence to any student who can supply him with a tweet that achieves his mission, People reported.

Erin Cary, a student at the university, tweeted a screenshot of the assignment on Twitter last week. It has been liked more than 150,000 times and retweeted 55,000 times as of Tuesday night. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Professor seeks students' help in getting blocked by Trump on Twitter
Professor seeks students' help in getting blocked by Trump on Twitter

A professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is seeking help from his students in pursuing a rather bizarre goal: getting blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: