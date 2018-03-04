Politics TV
Professor To Conservative Students: ‘You’re Probably Receiving Russian Funding’
On Thursday, Campus Reform’s Nikita Vladimirov uploaded a video in which volunteers at a Turning Point USA booth at the University of Houston, Clear Lake, are approached by assistant professor of microbiology, Michael LaMontagne.
In the video, LaMontagne engages in a peculiar exchange with the students:
LAMONTAGNE: … create division, that you’re probably receiving Russian funding.
MALE TPUSA VOLUNTEER: Oh, Russian funding. That is awesome. No, [we’re not receiving] Russian funding — that’s crazy.
LAMONTAGNE: Are you sure? Are you positive? – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
On Thursday, Campus Reform’s Nikita Vladimirov uploaded a video in which volunteers at a Turning Point USA booth at the University of Houston, Clear Lake, are approached by assistant professor of microbiology,