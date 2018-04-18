Politics
Professor Celebrates Barbara Bush’s Death, Says How ‘Happy’ She Is That Her Son Is ‘Really Sad’
On Tuesday night, former first lady Barbara Bush passed away at the age of 92 years old. Millions of people across the country united to mourn America’s loss, but there was one person who had the opposite reaction.
Randa Jarrar, a professor at Fresno State University, tweeted that Mrs. Bush was a “generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.” She concluded, “F**k outta here with your nice words.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
IJR - Independent Journal Review