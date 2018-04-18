Professor Celebrates Barbara Bush’s Death, Says How ‘Happy’ She Is That Her Son Is ‘Really Sad’

On Tuesday night, former first lady Barbara Bush passed away at the age of 92 years old. Millions of people across the country united to mourn America’s loss, but there was one person who had the opposite reaction.

Randa Jarrar, a professor at Fresno State University, tweeted that Mrs. Bush was a “generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.” She concluded, “F**k outta here with your nice words.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1