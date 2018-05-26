Professor Begs Trump to Send Troops to Chicago To Stop ‘Wannabe-Commandos’

In a recent editorial published by The Hill, Jason D. Hill called on the president to act decisively to address the “horrific” homicide rate.

“Wannabe-commandos terrorize neighborhoods, challenging not only local authorities but the very authority you exercise as president of this great nation,” he wrote. “The potency of your own presidency is ridiculed when thugs and barbaric criminals take it upon themselves to establish lawless fiefdoms, usurping the law and order on which this republic was built and upon which its continued existence depends, as they kill innocent lives.”

Hill specifically urged Trump to suspend the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the use of military troops outside of congressional authorization.

“Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army or the Air Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than two years, or both,” the act states.

Hill called the legislation “dated,” using his personal story to make the case for a military deployment to the nation’s third-largest city. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1