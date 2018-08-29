Profanity could cost you $500 at Myrtle Beach

A dirty mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but a dirty mouth could cost you if you’re visiting Myrtle Beach.

Those who use profanity could pay a hefty fine or serve jail time, according to WPDE.

Profane language falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense. City officials say it is not about the money, but rather making sure people do not get out of hand.

Ultimately the courts have the final say, but swearing could cost you up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail.- READ MORE

A former Air Force air traffic controller said he was forced to sell his home after his Home Owners Association fined him for the American flag he hung in a flower pot outside of his residence.

Larry Murphree lived in the Tides Condominium Association, a community for individuals 55 and older located in Sweetwater, Fla., since it opened, the Washington Post reported Monday. One day he received a letter from the HOA at the building which told him to take down the flag placed in a flower pot on his porch.

Veteran forced to sell home after hefty fines for flying American flag, now headed for trial https://t.co/uOlIlbSKaG pic.twitter.com/heom4YEHxB — First Coast News (@FCN2go) July 4, 2018

“I got a violation letter that stated the American flag was an unauthorized object and for me to take it down,” Murphree told First Coast News.

“I lost it,” Murphree said upon receiving the letter. “It just dawned on me there’s people that strap on a gun every day to protect me and the people I love. It’s a small flag, but it stands for a big ‘thank you.’”

The veteran said he refused to give in to the request. He kept the flag in the flower pot despite being fined $100 every day.

“They started fining me up to $1,000 because I wouldn’t take the flag down,” Murphree said.

He said the $1,000 came out of the $100 he was fined each day the flag stayed up. – READ MORE