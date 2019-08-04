Prof who exposed ‘biased academic left with fake studies’ barred from research until he takes Protection of Human Subjects training

The saga continues for Portland State University professor Peter Boghossian — one of three academics who teamed up to expose the “biased academic left” in a hilarious-yet-disturbing project in which they convinced numerous peer-reviewed journals to accept bogus “grievance studies.”

Portland State administrators found in December that he violated school policy by publishing false research and then launched disciplinary proceedings against him.

Boghossian shared on Twitter last week the letter he received from the school regarding its final judgment:

Attached is the outcome of Portland State University’s disciplinary investigation into my Grievance Studies probe. (1) pic.twitter.com/pS5BJnWCZr — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) July 23, 2019

On the good side of things, the school found that Boghossian didn’t participate in any plagiarism, fabrication, or falsification — and ruled he didn’t do anything unethical to animal research subjects. – READ MORE