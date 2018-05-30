Prof. blasts NRA as terrorist org, hides behind tenure: ‘White dude … who doesn’t give a shit’

A Virginia Tech professor called the National Rifle Association a “terrorist organization,” but he apparently isn’t facing any disciplinary action from his school over the remarks.

Just hours after May 18th’s Santa Fe, Texas mass killing, professor Matthew Gabriele simply wrote, “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

The NRA is a terrorist organization. — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕖 (@prof_gabriele) May 18, 2018

Gabriele, a professor of Medieval Studies, also bragged about his tenure, describing himself as a “white dude with tenure who doesn’t give a s***.”

it doesn’t have to go like this. I’m a white dude with tenure who doesn’t give a shit & has a supportive employer. that’s not always the case. this is why – as @Lollardfish & @tressiemcphd have said – univs. should develop policies for media “outrage” before it hits them 5/5 — (@prof_gabriele) May 19, 2018

According to Campus Reform, Gabriele also previously said that 2017 Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie ran a “racist campaign,” which included the manipulation of “kneeling,” “Confederate statues,” “BS immigration fears,” and “pedophiles.” – READ MORE

