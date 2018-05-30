True Pundit

Prof. blasts NRA as terrorist org, hides behind tenure: ‘White dude … who doesn’t give a shit’

Posted on
A Virginia Tech professor called the National Rifle Association a “terrorist organization,” but he apparently isn’t facing any disciplinary action from his school over the remarks.

Just hours after May 18th’s Santa Fe, Texas mass killing, professor Matthew Gabriele simply wrote, “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

Gabriele, a professor of Medieval Studies, also bragged about his tenure, describing himself as a “white dude with tenure who doesn’t give a s***.”

According to Campus Reform, Gabriele also previously said that 2017 Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie ran a “racist campaign,” which included the manipulation of “kneeling,” “Confederate statues,” “BS immigration fears,” and “pedophiles.” – READ MORE

