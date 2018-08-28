Proctor and Gamble To Put Millennial Acronyms on Detergents

Millennials are apparently still not doing their own laundry,* and Procter & Gamble wants to change that.

The world’s largest consumer products company is attempting to trademark millennial acronyms like “LOL” and “WTF” to use with their dishwashing and laundry detergents and soaps. The company, which owns Febreze, Mr. Clean, Tide, and others, filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use these acronyms, along with “NBD” and “FML.”

If you don’t know what those acronyms stand for at this point, LMGTFY.

CNBC reports that “Millennials are an important potential customer for consumer packaged goods companies,” and previously spoke to “activist investor” Nelson Peltz, now a member of P&G’s board. Peltz told them last September that millennials don’t want “one-size fits all” brands. – READ MORE

In a, perhaps, misguided attempt to bring younger fans to the stadium, the team has come up with about 70 different promotions being offered during their home games, including an Outdoor Night and Military Wednesdays. But one of these promotions, Millennial Night, enraged the outrage generation.

Want free things without doing much work? Well you're in luck! Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados 🥑 🎫: https://t.co/mEfHPEQ6fF pic.twitter.com/jvGKCCenpn — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

The tweet was met immediately with a backlash, prompting the team to tweet a follow up:

Offended? Feel free to fight your battles IRL and visit us at Riverwalk Stadium. Any millennials that actually come by during office hours before next Saturday and submits a valid complaint in person to our "Millennial Night Thinktank" may get a free ticket or two! https://t.co/XUNOz29gkO — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

“80 percent of the people in our front office are millennials, myself included, and we’re just having fun with some of the clichés that people point out about millennials,” vice president of fan engagement, Mike Murphy, told Fox News.- READ MORE