Problems With Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin Hint at Election Nightmare

It’s a given: The more human beings who are involved in any task, the more the certainty of disaster.

Voting is not a group activity. It should be a private act between yourself and your conscience. But forcing people to vote by mail unnecessarily involves postal workers, clerks, registrars, and election officials — any one of which can screw it up.

A study by the postal service inspector general found some shocking and worrying shortcomings that should give anyone who wants a fair election in November pause.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: The U.S. Postal Service has identified hundreds of absentee ballots for the April election that never made it to voters or couldn’t be counted because of postmark problems, a new report says.

The post office’s internal watchdog chalked the problems up to receiving outgoing absentee ballots at the last moment from election officials, inconsistent postmarking of ballots and one mail carrier’s inattention to getting absentee ballots to voters in Fox Point. – READ MORE

