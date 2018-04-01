Script Gets Flipped: Proactiv Pulls Out of Advertising On MSNBC After Kyle Kashuv Is Attacked

Proactiv announced on Friday that the company would be pulling ads from MSNBC over a “situation” that arose surrounding former contributor Kurt Eichenwald and Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv.

1/2: We are aware of this incident and have pulled our ads from the network as a result. — Proactiv (@Proactiv) March 30, 2018

2/2: We are working diligently with our media partner to get them removed as quickly as possible. Thank you. — Proactiv (@Proactiv) March 30, 2018

Kashuv initially called for the boycott after Eichenwald attacked him on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet, noting that the latter still had his affiliation with MSNBC listed as part of his Twitter bio (he has since updated that to reflect his current situation) – READ MORE

The great thing about Eichenwald is that he doesn’t actually learn from his mistakes. Case in point: a back-and-forth with Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv that proved he didn’t actually know who he was dealing with. Literally.

First, some background. Eichenwald used to be a commentator with MSNBC, but his contract apparently expired a month ago. However, he’s long been going after Kyle Kashuv for seemingly no reason on Twitter.

Kurt, you’re acting unhinged and lying. You’ve commented on my thread so I inow you’ve seen my direct quotes. Any chance you act like an adult for a change and stop being a hypocrite? https://t.co/ATsS3o0u5u https://t.co/LQWaS5fuCh — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

ow, since David Hogg has been calling for a boycott of Laura Ingraham and Fox News over Ingraham joking about Hogg’s college rejections (something she’s since apologized for), Kashuv thought that turnabout was fair play, not knowing that Eichenwald had left the network.

I owe an apology to @KyleKashuv. I have no idea how many times I have commented to him. There is a high school kid who has a podcast who keeps challenging me to debates with insults. I mixed up their names. Please ignore every tweet Ive sent. They were written for someone else. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

…for those of you calling me a liar. Go down my feed. You will find this back and forth after I said I wanted to debate a conservative who complained no one would debate him, provided it was not just invective and straw men. 100s of people came on saying I should debate…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

…this kid whose name I don’t remember. Apparently, he has a large fan base. The kid’s entire feed was “libtard” and other name calling, and when he came on board, he started name calling. I told him this was not debate, and that he was showing himself not to be mature enough… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

…to meet the challenge of no invective. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

Alas, it seems that Eichenwald actually confused Kashuv with a high school podcaster who has apparently trafficked in conspiracy theories and has gone after Eichenwald.

Ok, this feed has become crazy. I will ask people to stop insulting each other, to stop name calling. Im leaving twitter for a few days. Im going to run another automatic bot-block through twitter audit. If you get caught in it, let me know through someone else & I will unblock. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 31, 2018

