Script Gets Flipped: Proactiv Pulls Out of Advertising On MSNBC After Kyle Kashuv Is Attacked

Proactiv announced on Friday that the company would be pulling ads from MSNBC over a “situation” that arose surrounding former contributor Kurt Eichenwald and Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv.

Kashuv initially called for the boycott after Eichenwald attacked him on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet, noting that the latter still had his affiliation with MSNBC listed as part of his Twitter bio (he has since updated that to reflect his current situation) – READ MORE

The great thing about Eichenwald is that he doesn’t actually learn from his mistakes. Case in point: a back-and-forth with Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv that proved he didn’t actually know who he was dealing with. Literally.

First, some background. Eichenwald used to be a commentator with MSNBC, but his contract apparently expired a month ago. However, he’s long been going after Kyle Kashuv for seemingly no reason on Twitter.

ow, since David Hogg has been calling for a boycott of Laura Ingraham and Fox News over Ingraham joking about Hogg’s college rejections (something she’s since apologized for), Kashuv thought that turnabout was fair play, not knowing that Eichenwald had left the network.

Alas, it seems that Eichenwald actually confused Kashuv with a high school podcaster who has apparently trafficked in conspiracy theories and has gone after Eichenwald.

Proactiv Pulls Ads From MSNBC Over Kurt Eichenwald Spat
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
