Pro-Trump candidate Geoff Diehl triumphs in Massachusetts primary, to take on Elizabeth Warren in November

Republicans in deep-blue Massachusetts selected pro-Trump State Rep. Geoff Diehl to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November, setting the stage for a contentious referendum on the first-term senator’s national profile as she openly mulls a run for the presidency in 2020.

Diehl triumphed over attorney John Kingston, and Beth Lindstrom, an aide to former Gov. Mitt Romney, with early results showing him with a convincing double-digit lead over his rivals.

Of the three candidates, Diehl had the closest ties to President Donald Trump. Diehl co-chaired Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts campaign. He was quick to note that despite its liberal reputation, Massachusetts gave Trump one of his most lopsided early primary wins.

Warren, who has served in the Senate since 2013, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. She released ten years worth of tax returns recently, laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run in 2020. – READ MORE

On Monday, The Boston Globe published the findings of its “exhaustive review” of evidence surrounding Elizabeth Warren’s use of her refuted claims that she is Native American to promote her academic career. But a significant headline change suggests that the outlet was uneasy about how it initially framed the story.

“Did claiming Native American heritage actually help Elizabeth Warren get ahead? No, but it’s complicated,” the original headline read. But in a notable revision, the left-leaning outlet scrubbed any reference to Warren “claiming to be Native American” and eliminated all “confusion”:

*Interesting* change of headline by @BostonGlobe from "it's complicated" about Elizabeth Warren to definitive No re whether her claim to be minority helped her pic.twitter.com/QzEJtxZWPH — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 3, 2018

As the second title suggests, the Boston Globe’s big report concludes that Warren did not use her “unsubstantiated” claims to Native American heritage to land jobs at Penn and Harvard. But as the original headline put it, it’s a bit more “complicated” than that. – READ MORE