PRO-LIFE WIN: Mississippi Approves Most Pro-Life Regulation In Nation

A major pro-life win took place on the Mississippi House floor on International Women’s Day: an approved 15-week ban on abortion, the most pro-life regulation in the nation.

On Thursday, the Gestational Age Act passed 75 to 34 on the House floor after passing through the Senate two days prior.

“Except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, a person shall not intentionally or knowingly perform, induce, or attempt to perform or induce an abortion of an fetus if the probable gestational age of the fetus has been determined to be greater than 15 weeks,” reports Rewire of the Gestational Age Act.

Pro-life Republican Governor Phil Bryant says he will sign the bill into law.

“As I have repeatedly said, I want Mississippi to be the safest place in America for an unborn child,” wrote the governor via Twitter. “House Bill 1510 will help us achieve that goal.” – READ MORE

