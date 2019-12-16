Pro-Life Group Awards Trump For Being A ‘Courageous Witness For Life’

President Trump received accolades earlier this week from the pro-life group Hosea Initiative for advocating pro-life values throughout his presidency.

“The Hosea Initiative officially awarded President Trump their first Bernard N. Nathanson, MD ‘Courageous Witness for Life’ Award at their gala in Washington, D.C. on Sunday,” reports The Christian Post. “The award was named after a medical professional who founded the National Abortion Rights Action League in 1969, but later became an outspoken pro-life activist.”

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, accepted the award on Trump’s behalf, praising those present at the ceremony for their courage.

“This is obviously something that is very near and dear to my heart as a physician spending so much time working on little babies,” said Carson. – READ MORE