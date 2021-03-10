Pro-life evangelical group that backed Biden shocked to find out they have been ‘used and betrayed’ by a pro-abortion president

A group of pro-life evangelical leaders who banded together to support the election of President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are now expressing shock and dismay that the Democratic politician who has toed his party’s line on abortion is somehow betraying their movement and using taxpayer money to pay for abortions.

During the 2020 election, Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden declared their support for the pro-abortion candidate and put out a petition encouraging fellow believers to back the Democratic nominee.

“As pro-life evangelicals, we disagree with Vice President Biden and the Democratic platform on the issue of abortion,” the group said. “But we believe a biblically shaped commitment to the sanctity of human life compels us to a consistent ethic of life that affirms the sanctity of life from beginning to end.”

The petition went on to say that they were also concerned about racism, poverty, health care, child care, and minimum wage. But they were not going to give up on the life issue.

“We believe that on balance, Joe Biden’s policies are more consistent with the biblically shaped ethic of life than those of Donald Trump,” the group said. “Therefore, even as we continue to urge different policies on abortion, we urge evangelicals to elect Joe Biden as president.”

Well, it looks like their urgings have been for naught — and now they’re realizing it, much to their own shock and dismay.

In an open letter posted over the weekend, the pro-lifers who invested in the Biden campaign now say they feel “used and betrayed” by the Biden administration and decried the fact that the COVID relief package the Senate passed over the weekend excludes the Hyde Amendment, which prevents tax money from being used to fund abortion. – READ MORE

