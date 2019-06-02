Pro-life Alabama senator reveals activists threatened to rape his wife over his support of abortion ban

Alabama state Sen. Garlan Gudger says that pro-abortion activists threatened to rape his wife over his support of the state’s new abortion ban.

In an interview on Alabama Public Television, Gudger revealed that activists have threatened his family.

Gudger, who has been a vocal supporter of the state’s new abortion ban, has said that “abortion is murder” and that unborn children deserves protections “even in the most difficult of circumstances.”

“It’s been tough dealing with the balancing of my wife and my children being attacked,” Gudger told Alabama Public Television

“Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey during the discussion. “I obviously don’t like that part. No one should be attacked or threatened with harm for a difference of opinion. But overall, I’m doing well, besides that.”

Gudger revealed that social media trolls have reached out to his teenage son through the internet, while other activists have told his wife that “they were going to break into our house and rape and do other things to her.” – READ MORE