Pro-Life Activist Will Appeal Planned Parenthood Undercover Video Verdict

The pro-life activist who exposed Planned Parenthood’s organ harvesting operations is planning to appeal a jury’s verdict in favor of the abortion giant.

On Friday, a California jury ruled that Center for Medical Progress head David Daleiden must pay $2.2 million to Planned Parenthood after he published a series of undercover videos in which employees candidly discussed harvesting and selling body parts from aborted babies. Daleiden’s attorneys said they are already planning an appeal, saying the lawsuit threatens the First Amendment.

“This case puts the constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech on trial. It tests the sacred tenet of freedom of the press,” Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Society said in a press release. “Planned Parenthood decided that it was above the law. Planned Parenthood was wrong, and I am confident that we will win on appeal.”

The jury found that Daleiden, an undercover journalist, is required to pay the damages to compensate for Planned Parenthood’s security costs and because the undercover journalism caused substantial harm to the organization.

Daleiden has argued that his undercover techniques were no different than those employed by traditional journalism organizations, pointing to a 2000 ABC News report in which 20/20 reporters posed as organ buyers.