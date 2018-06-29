Pro-Hillary Judge Could Face Debarment After Taking Sides

A federal watchdog that investigates improper political activities by federal employees filed a formal complaint Wednesday against an immigration judge who it claims promoted former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s immigration policies from the bench.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel alleges that Carmene “Zsa-Zsa” DePaolo, an immigration judge based in Southern California, violated the Hatch Act when she praised Clinton’s immigration reform plans during a deportation hearing in March 2016. The Hatch Act is a little-enforced federal law that bars executive branch employees from using federal resources to promote political candidates, among other prohibitions.

During the hearing in question, DePaolo allegedly called the defendant’s potential 10-year ban on re-entry into the U.S. a “pretty harsh thing” that Clinton would change if she won the presidency and the Senate flipped to Democratic control, according to the special counsel complaint.

“There’s some hope that they can actually pass immigration legislation,” DePaolo said at the public hearing. She went on to claim that Republicans, on the other hand, “aren’t going to do anything” about immigration other than “try to deport everybody.”

DePaolo’s comments amounted to advocating for a particular party and candidate while in a federal workplace, according to Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner. – READ MORE

