Pro-gun Trump supporter’s shocking David Hogg video earned him a Twitter ban. This is the video.

A California man has been banned from Twitter after creating a video of himself shooting an effigy of Parkland student David Hogg for target practice.

Just because twitter suspended him, it does not mean the @FBI should not have a chat with him.

here is the video before the account was suspended.

He goes by LAWEREWORLF pic.twitter.com/EMm9Ha6P2X — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) April 12, 2018

The man, identified by Newsweek as Frank Espinoza, can be seen at a what appears to be a shooting range, wearing a black “Make America Great Again” hat and clad in black clothing.

He can be seen picking up one of three firearms lying on a workbench and turning to address the camera.

“I got a message for David Hogg, the b**** at CNN,” he said. “You want to push society to civil war? You want to make us all fight? You want to see what a civil war looks like? I’m going to show you what a civil war looks like, David.” – READ MORE

