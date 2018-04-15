True Pundit

Pro-gun Trump supporter’s shocking David Hogg video earned him a Twitter ban. This is the video.

Posted on by
A California man has been banned from Twitter after creating a video of himself shooting an effigy of Parkland student David Hogg for target practice.

The man, identified by Newsweek as Frank Espinoza, can be seen at a what appears to be a shooting range, wearing a black “Make America Great Again” hat and clad in black clothing.

He can be seen picking up one of three firearms lying on a workbench and turning to address the camera.

“I got a message for David Hogg, the b**** at CNN,” he said. “You want to push society to civil war? You want to make us all fight? You want to see what a civil war looks like? I’m going to show you what a civil war looks like, David.” – READ MORE

