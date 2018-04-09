Politics
Pro-gun rights activists rally against new measures on firearm sales in Vermont
Several hundred people gathered in Vermont Saturday to denounce new gun restriction measures that await the governor’s signature before becoming law.
Some protesters brought along guns to rallies in South Burlington, Barre and Bennington.
Pro Rights 2A organizer Christopher Covey said it’s not the gun that people should fear — “it’s the gun in the wrong hand.”
A handful of protesters in South Burlington toted AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, local media reported.
Marine veteran Nicholas Halverson brought his AR-15 to dispel “stigma” about the gun, which he said is “no different than any other rifle.”
Sheldon Rheaume told Fox 44/ABC 22 in Burlington that he brought an AR-15 to the rally to prove a point. – READ MORE
