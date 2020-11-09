Pro-Gun Montana Ballot Referendum Passes Despite Millions Spent by Gun-Control Activists

Montana voters blocked localities from instituting their own gun restrictions on Tuesday despite a massive spending campaign by gun-control advocates.

The referendum, which passed with 51 percent support, bars localities from exercising “any power that applies to or affects the right to keep or bear arms.” Cities, counties, and other local authorities will no longer be able to regulate where Montanans with state permits can concealed-carry their firearms, restrict people from owning guns beyond what state or federal law says, or limit where they can openly carry firearms outside of government buildings.

The referendum is identical to legislation that Gov. Steve Bullock (D.) vetoed in 2019. Everytown for Gun Safety and other gun-control groups spent more than $1.4 million trying to defeat the measure—27 times more than the NRA spent to support it.

Gary Marbut, president of the Montana Shooting Sports Association, said grassroots support was key to the victory by pro-gun advocates.

“As Duke Nukem said, ‘It’s time to kick ass or chew bubblegum, and I’m all out of bubblegum,'” Marbut said in a message to supporters after the results came in. “MSSA and its grassroots activists simply ran out of bubblegum (and tolerance for gun control).” – READ MORE

