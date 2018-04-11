Pro-Gun Control Fla. Senator Falsely Tweets ‘Assault Weapons’ Were Used in a Shooting

On Sunday, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) tweeted how he was being informed of a shooting that occurred in the Liberty City section of Miami. Citing state Rep. Kionne McGhee (D-Fla.), Nelson added how “assault weapons” were used in the shooting.

Just got off the phone with State Rep. Kionne McGhee. Several people dead in Liberty City. Apparently assault weapons used. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) April 9, 2018

Despite what the Nelson was told, the shooting that occurred did not involve “assault weapons.”

McClatchy DC reports the guns used in the attack were handguns, not a rifle of any kind. Despite now knowing what types of firearms were used, the tweet has not been deleted.

“That was from Kionne. That was Kionne’s impression,” Nelson later explained. “It was information from somebody right on the scene, and I think people are entitled to that information.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1