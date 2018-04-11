Pro-Gun Control Fla. Senator Falsely Tweets ‘Assault Weapons’ Were Used in a Shooting

True Pundit

On Sunday, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) tweeted how he was being informed of a shooting that occurred in the Liberty City section of Miami. Citing state Rep. Kionne McGhee (D-Fla.), Nelson added how “assault weapons” were used in the shooting.

Despite what the Nelson was told, the shooting that occurred did not involve “assault weapons.”

McClatchy DC reports the guns used in the attack were handguns, not a rifle of any kind. Despite now knowing what types of firearms were used, the tweet has not been deleted.

“That was from Kionne. That was Kionne’s impression,” Nelson later explained. “It was information from somebody right on the scene, and I think people are entitled to that information.” – READ MORE

