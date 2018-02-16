Pro-Abortion Senator Horrified About ‘Slaughter Of Babies’

Many Democratic lawmakers spent Thursday using the school shooting in Florida to call for gun control.

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris was one of those politicians using the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School to justify gun country. In one particular tweet Thursday, she called for the end to the “slaughter” of babies. Harris tweeted that gun control “cannot be a political issue” because “our babies are being slaughtered.”

However, just a few weeks ago, the pro-choice senator tweeted that a “20 week abortion ban” was a “constitutional right” and “everyone should be shouting about this.” – READ MORE

