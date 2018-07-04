Pro-abortion rights activists sending coat hangers to GOP senator: report

Pro-abortion rights activists are reportedly sending Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) wire coat hangers in the mail in an effort to press her to vote against any Supreme Court nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Cut reported Monday that advocates are sending Collins wire coat hangers as a graphic reminder of some of the steps historically taken when access to abortion has been restricted.

Sent mine. You sent yours? https://t.co/GyACBHZJjB — Dana Bolger (@danabolger) June 29, 2018

Shes old enough to know whats going to happen shame on her #HangersForCollins pic.twitter.com/hxB6GrGDIV — Frances Cardenas 🌹 (@fcardenas125) June 29, 2018

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced last week that he was retiring at the end of of July, triggering fears that his GOP-appointed replacement would lead the court in overruling the historic Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. – READ MORE

