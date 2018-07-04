True Pundit

Pro-abortion rights activists sending coat hangers to GOP senator: report

Pro-abortion rights activists are reportedly sending Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) wire coat hangers in the mail in an effort to press her to vote against any Supreme Court nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Cut reported Monday that advocates are sending Collins wire coat hangers as a graphic reminder of some of the steps historically taken when access to abortion has been restricted.

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced last week that he was retiring at the end of of July, triggering fears that his GOP-appointed replacement would lead the court in overruling the historic Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. – READ MORE

