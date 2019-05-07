Pro-Abortion Back Lipinski Challenger In Attempt To Push Pro-Life Rep Out Of Congress

Pro-abortion groups are gunning to replace pro-life incumbent Democratic Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, taking action Monday by endorsing his challenger Marie Newman.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, MoveOn and EMILY’s List on Monday endorsed Newman, making clear their support for a pro-abortion candidate over the pro-life Democrat currently representing Chicago’s 3rd district, NBC News reported. The progressive groups support access to abortion and are trying to oust the representative over his pro-life views.

Newman is again challenging Lipinski in the 2019 Democratic primary. She lost to Lipinski in the 2018 primary against the incumbent, NBC News reported.

“In a time when the president and GOP have made it clear that stripping away the fundamental rights of women is at the top of their agenda, we must have a leader to stand up against Trump. That is not Congressman Dan Lipinski,” EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock charged in a Monday statement, according to NBC.

“Congressman Lipinski has time and again proven he’s out of touch with his constituents by standing in lockstep with the Republicans,” Schriock also said.

Lipinski spoke at the 2019 annual March For Life in January. “Every life is sacred and needs to be protected,” he told the crowd gathered on the National Mall to protest abortion.

Monday’s endorsements follow Newman’s heavy criticism of Lipinski in 2018 for voting to defund Planned Parenthood. Newman has been vocal about her support for the abortion organization, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Democrats have largely ostracized Lipinski over his pro-life views.

Lipinski hit back at the endorsements in favor of his challenger, saying they “make clear that Marie Newman is again running a ‘tea party of the left’ campaign at the behest of national interest groups rather than focusing on taking care of the everyday concerns of people in the district as I have a track record of doing,” NBC reported.

“This type of campaign, along with Ms. Newman’s hateful, Trump-like rhetoric … will once again be rejected by voters,” Lipinski added.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, however, remains loyal to its tradition of backing incumbent Democrats, saying it will cut ties with persons and groups that work against him.

The district previously saw a fierce battle in 2018’s primary elections as pro-abortion supporters came to Newman’s aid and spent roughly $1.6 million on the challenger. A pro-Lipinski super PAC spent approximately $1 million to back Lipinski who squeaked out a win.

Lipinski departs from his party’s views on the Affordable Care Act, guns and the minimum wage among other issues. He voted in 2011 to ban federal health coverage that includes abortion.

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also endorsed Newman, according to NBC. No other presidential candidate has endorsed her.Follow Grace on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]