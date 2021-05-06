Private school parents pressured to become BLM activists, NYC dad says

A New York City father who went viral after pulling his daughter out of The Brearley School after seven years shared new details about the elite school’s left-wing culture in a new video interview with Fox News.

Andrew Gutmann shot to national attention after sending former New York Times editor Bari Weiss a scathing letter addressed to Brearley parents, saying the $54,000-a-year institution’s “obsession with race must stop.”

“We already do a horrific job in this country teaching history, and now we’re going to make that 10 times worse, we’re going to eradicate that,” Gutmann warns in the new interview.

“Our country doesn’t survive not teaching history and civics, and it sure as hell doesn’t survive teaching our children to hate their country and their history.”

Left-wing activism was the norm at the the school, according to Gutmann, who said family were pressured to “advocate for Black Lives Matter.”

Gutmann said his takeaway from the school’s messaging was: “We want you, we want your daughter, from kindergarten to 12th grade, we want your family to be an activist.” – READ MORE

