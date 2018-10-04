Private Payrolls Soar by 230,000 in September

Job Growth Exploded Higher In September, According To A Report Released Wednesday By Adp And Moody’s Analytics.

Private companies added 230,000 more positions for the month, far more than the 185,000 forecast by economists. In August, companies added 168,000, revised up 5,000 from an earlier estimate.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Companies raise wages when demand is high and they need to compete with each other to hire or retain workers.

Vice President Mike Pence Had A Message For Former President Barack Obama At The Values Voter Summit Saturday: The American Economy Is Booming Because The Trump Administration Is Rolling Back Obama Administration Policies.

“It’s been two years of promises made and promises kept, and we’re just getting started,” Pence told the conference audience in Washington, DC. He cited more than four million jobs created since President Donald Trump took office, record low black and Hispanic unemployment, wages rising at the fastest pace in a decade, and the highest middle class income in recorded history.

Vice President Pence then launched into what he said was a message for former President Obama:

President Obama, you presided over the weakest economic expansion since the Great Depression. When we took over this economy, it was growing by less than two percent, and now it’s growing by more than four percent. This economy isn’t booming because of your policies; it’s booming because we’ve been rolling back the failed policies of your administration since day one.

"America is back, and we're just getting started," declared Pence.