Privacy group sues DOJ for public release of Mueller report

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed a lawsuit on Friday to obtain special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his investigation into possible obstruction of justice by President Trump and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The privacy group filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act(FOIA) against the Justice Department to acquire the report’s nonexempt findings, stating that the information in Mueller’s report was “of overwhelming public interest.”

“The public has a right to know the full scope of Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election and whether the President of the United States played any role in such interference,” EPIC said in its lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“The public also has a right to know whether the President unlawfully obstructed any investigation into Russian election interference or related matters,” the group added. “The requested records are vital to the public’s understanding of these issues and to the integrity of the political system of the United States.” – read more