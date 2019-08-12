Prison Guards Skipped Mandatory Checks Before Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

Guards at the New York City jail where millionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday did not conduct required checks on prisoners the previous night, according to a report.

Epstein died of a suspected suicide after being found unresponsive in his Manhattan Correctional Center cell where he was being held on sex trafficking charges. At approximately 6:30 a.m., Epstein was “found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit from an apparent suicide,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

Staff conducted life-saving measures and Epstein was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Around 7:30 a.m., a gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the jail and taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, the New York Postreported.

Epstein hanged himself while in solitary confinement. Three law enforcement sources confirmed the suicide to ABC News. NBC reported he was not on suicide watch.

"At the MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed overnight, according to the source. In addition, every 15 minutes guards are required to make another check on prisoners who are on suicide watch," Reuters reports.