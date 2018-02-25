Princeton Professor: ‘Toxic Masculinity’ at Heart of Gun Culture (VIDEO)

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude argued on MSNBC this week that “toxic masculinity” is at the heart of America’s “gun culture.”

Princeton professor of religion and African American Studies, Eddie Glaude, argued in a recent MSNBC appearance that “toxic masculinity” is driving America’s “gun culture.”

… It has something to do with the cowardice of everyday, ordinary folk. But it also has something to do with culture…and this is the point that we really have to think about. There’s a kind of toxic masculinity at the heart of this gun – this gun culture, rooted in a myth about who we take ourselves to be. Americans – rugged individualism. The government is not going to protect you; we can protect ourselves, right? – READ MORE

