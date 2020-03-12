Prince Harry Stated Trump ‘Has Blood On His Hands,’ Report Says

In one of two conversations with Russian hoaxers pretending to be teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante, Great Britain’s Prince Harry reportedly blasted President Trump, saying, “He has blood on his hands.”

The two hoaxers, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, allegedly called Prince Harry twice; once on New Year’s Eve and again on January 22, according to The Sun. They called Prince Harry on the landline at Harry’s luxury home on Vancouver Island, according to The Daily Mail.

Prince Harry reportedly told the hoaxers, ‘I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands.” He allegedly added, “The effect that has on the climate and the island nations far, far away, again out of sight, out of mind … But we’ve visited those places and I’m sure you have as well. People’s lives have been completely destroyed. People are dying every single month by some form of natural disaster created from this huge change in our climate.”

Prince Harry also allegedly encouraged fake Greta to continue her efforts regarding climate change, saying that she should continue to push for climate justice, stating, “The more people say no to something, the more we should knuckle down and try and make it happen because, you know, if Donald Trump can become President of the United States of America, then anything’s possible, right? … I think there are some good leaders, political leaders around the world, and at the moment it’s severely unbalanced and in favor of bad leaders. And now I’m confident within the next five to 10 years things will change, but we can’t wait five or 10 years.” – READ MORE

