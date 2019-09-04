Prince Harry Flies to Amsterdam: Cautions Frequent Flyers Against Ruining the Environment

Climate advocate Prince Harry flew to Amsterdam to caution holidaymakers and tourism chiefs about the damage being done to the environment by frequent flyers.

Prince Harry’s message was contained in a new project called Travalyst, which has been three years in the making, seeking to make tourism across the world more sustainable for local communities and habitats in general and tourists to be more mindful with their day-to-day actions in particular.

Speaking at the A’Dam Tower on Tuesday, he told the crowd about his own experiences during the summer when he attracted controversy for his use of private jets: “Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, it’s genuinely as simple as that.

“As I said in my speech – it is about balance. If I have to do that – and it’s not a decision I would want to take – I would ensure, as I have done previously and I will continue to make sure I do, is balance. I have always offset my CO2.”

The prince argued he traveled “99 percent” of the time on commercial flights, adding: “We could all do better. – READ MORE