Prince Harry Ditches Boxing Day Shoot to Please ‘Hunt-Hating’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry refused to take part in the Royal Family’s traditional Boxing Day shoot on Tuesday so as not to upset his ‘part-vegan’ activist fiancée, according to reports.

Gamekeepers at the Sandringham estate, where Harry first joined his family at the annual shoot more than 20 years ago, were “stunned” by the prince’s decision, according to The Sun.

“The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form,” an insider source told the newspaper.

“Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here.”

The move was described as a “major departure” for the prince— a keen marksman who earlier this month flew to Germany for a boar hunt whilst his actress wife-to-be stayed in Los Angeles with her mother. – READ MORE

