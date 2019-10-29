Prince Andrew’s photos with Jeffrey Epstein fake, friends claim: report

Prince Andrew‘s inner circle enlisted a forensic team to analyze whether two photographs linking the British royal to disgraced financier and alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were doctored as part of an elaborate “stitch-up” scheme, according to a report published Sunday.

Unidentified friends of the Duke of York told London’s The Sunday Times that they hired specialists to determine if one photo—showing Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of then-17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre, as Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind them—was faked.

They claim Prince Andrew’s hands in the photo aren’t “chubby” enough. They also pointed out that the photo shows Andrew and Giuffre around the same height, when in reality the prince is about nine inches taller than Giuffre.

“Prince Andrew does not recognize the photo. And the more you look at it, the odder it gets,” an unnamed source told The Times. “The Duke is 6ft. Virginia Roberts Giuffre is 5ft 3in. There are certainly not nine inches between them. There is something decidedly wrong about it.”

Giuffre, now 35, claimed in her first televised interview on “Dateline NBC” in September that she had sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 at Maxwell’s London townhouse. She said Maxwell, who recruited her as Epstein’s “sex slave,” also propositioned her to the prince despite the royal knowing her age. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations. – READ MORE