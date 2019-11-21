Prince Andrew’s ex left Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment ‘because she was being watched’

Prince Andrew‘s ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, revealed in a new tell-all interview she once felt uneasy in now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s New York City apartment.

The socialite, who dated the 59-year-old British royal in 1999, said in an interview with ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Wednesday that Epstein offered for her to stay with him in 2001 but she left the apartment because she felt “watched by hidden cameras.”

It was actually Epstein’s girlfriend and alleged madam. Ghislaine Maxwell, who introduced Epstein to her and the apartment was close to his Upper East Side mansion, where Prince Andrew was photographed staying.

Lady Victoria claimed at the time she was unaware of Epstein’s secret life trafficking in young girls.

“I actually didn’t come across any of the other girls staying at the apartments but I felt uncomfortable staying there,” she said.

“I cut my trip short and felt I was being watched, there were hidden cameras and I left after about 10 days and moved in with a friend of mine. But even before I knew anything that’s come since out, I felt it.”

Lady Victoria told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that she was “completely shocked” to learn of all Epstein’s alleged victims. – READ MORE