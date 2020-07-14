Prince Andrew’s Cousin Says Ghislaine Maxwell Has “Secret Video” Of Him

An acquaintance of Ghislaine Maxwell has told reporters that the socialite has secret video footage of Prince Andrew that was filmed during her time as Jeffrey Epstein’s so called ‘madam’.

Christina Oxenberg told The Sun that Andrew, the British Queen’s son, “is one of many johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine.”

“He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him,” Oxenberg added, noting that “Friends don’t tape friends.”

Oxenberg is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, making her Prince Andrew’s cousin.

She told reporters that she believes Maxwell is seeking to trade information with the FBI, and possibly the videos to save herself.

“I think she thinks she can get out, obviously she’s planning on trading ,” Oxenberg said.

Oxenberg says she was interviewed by the FBI last year in regards to the case, and that she is willing to testify against Maxwell – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --