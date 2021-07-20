Prince Andrew spent time at Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC townhouse after Sarah Ferguson divorce, book claims

Prince Andrew reportedly spent time in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

News of the British royal’s temporary stay at the landmark Herbert N. Straus House on 9 East 71st Street comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown’s upcoming book “Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story,” set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

According to Brown, Prince Andrew traveled to New York roughly three years after his divorce from Sarah, Duchess of York, was finalized.

“In 1999, Britain’s Prince Andrew, newly divorced from his wife, Sarah Ferguson, was invited by Maxwell to visit Manhattan. Andrew had known Maxwell and her family for many years,” the book details. “He, too, was trying to find himself. On the heels of a messy divorce, Andrew agreed to escape to the U.S. and stay with Ghislaine at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Andrew was soon squiring Maxwell around Manhattan, attending social events and dinner parties.”

The book goes on to note that Epstein, Prince Andrew, and “a number of other prominent men” were accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who was underage, according to reports.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --