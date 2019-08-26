Prince Andrew says he stayed in several of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes but only saw the disgraced financier ‘once or twice a year’

Prince Andrew has released a fresh statement distancing himself from his former friend, the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying he rarely saw him, and never witnessed anything that hinted at his alleged crimes.

“During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year,” the prince said in a statement released Saturday.

The Duke of York acknowledged that he stayed in “a number” of Epstein’s homes over the years, but said he never saw any conduct from Epstein that suggested he was engaged in any criminal sexual activity.

“I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” the statement said.

Epstein, 66, died in an apparent suicide earlier in August while he was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City as he awaited trial for charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carried a jail sentence of up to 45 years.