Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson flee to luxury Spanish resort amid Jeffrey Epstein turmoil, reports say

A parody Twitter account generated some buzz Wednesday when it “reported” that Prince Andrew had announced his retirement from public life after “a long period of severe personal stress.”

There might be some truth to the faux report: The Duke of York certainly appears to be undergoing some “personal stress.” Actually, the tabloid The Sun reported that he is “panicked” over the renewed scrutiny of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier and registered sex offender was found dead over the weekend in his Manhattan jail cell.

Epstein was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges and possibly creating worry among some of his rich and powerful friends over whether any of their embarrassing secrets might come to light during the trial.

‘The Duke has been fairly relaxed up to now, he’s starting to s*** himself’ https://t.co/Ywt8APhcTP — The Sun (@TheSun) August 15, 2019

But Sarah Ferguson has come to the rescue of her reportedly distressed ex-husband, The Daily Mail added. The Duchess of York on Wednesday whisked Andrew off on a vacation to a luxury resort in Spain, where they are expected to enjoy complete privacy and the finest amenities in a $48 million private villa.

“The Duchess insisted she go on holiday with the Duke to look after him and show the world she stands by him,” a royal insider told The Sun. – READ MORE