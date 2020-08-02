Prince Andrew reportedly had ‘an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls,’ Ghislaine Maxwell court affidavits allege

Prince Andrew allegedly had an orgy with underaged girls on the private island of the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly-unsealed Ghislaine Maxwell court documents.

The Sun reported that these claims were made against Andrew last year by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has long alleged that she was forced to have sex with the British royal when she was an underage 17-year-old.

Giuffre claimed that she was 18 years old when she had sex with Andrew for the third time in what she alleges was an orgy with eight other young girls on Epstein’s Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together,” Giuffre testified. The newly unsealed court documents blatantly say that Andrew had “an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls.”

The court papers were part of a defamation case between Giuffre and Maxwell. When the 58-year-old British socialite was asked what Andrew knew about Epstein, she replied, “He would know a lot of the truth.” – READ MORE

